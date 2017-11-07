Cheater David Beador Is Willing To Give Shannon ‘Everything’ In Their Divorce, Including Full Custody, Child Support And Spousal Support

The Real Housewives of Orange County celeb is going for full custody, child support as well as spousal support. We have learned that Shannon Beador is determined to get everything from her estranged hubby David and he has nothing against giving her whatever she wants! After all, he is well aware he was at fault for their marriage crumbling.

One source close to the former couple has revealed that they don’t want to drag out the process and are currently deciding on the details of their legal split.

As fans of the show certainly remember, the 54-year-old man cheated on his wife with beauty Nicole McMackin.

After the very public scandal, the parents of three struggled to fix their marriage but to no avail.

‘David honestly does not care how much Shannon wants in spousal and child support, she’ll get everything she’s asking for and more. He admittedly cheated, and he wants to make peace,’ the insider explained.

This past weekend, the woman took to social media to post a family photo featuring her, David and their daughter enjoying a USC Football Game.

Go Trojans! ✌️❤️✌️❤️ Still a family outing! 🏈🏈🏈 And for those that have negatively commented, it’s all about my kids. Have a nice night. A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

But even though the pair still looks cordial, according to an eyewitness they are not exactly a family anymore.

‘Shannon and David were not really together at the game. David left without her.’

Do you believe that Shannon should get everything she wants in the divorce?