Home » Sports

Charlotte Flair Stolen Photos Leak – WWE Legend Ric Flair’s Daughter Begs Fans Not Spread Them On The Web

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/04/2017
1
2.6K Views
2


Charlotte Flair Stolen Photos LeakCredit: WWE

Charlotte Flair, a WWE star and the daughter of legendary wrestler Ric Flair, has confessed several of her personal pictures have been stolen, and she is pleading with the public not to share or publish them.

Another day, another hack has affected a series of female celebrities – this time around, the famous ladies of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. are the victims.

On Thursday, Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, whose ring names are Charlotte Flair and Ashley Flair, took to Twitter where she explained that she sent someone selfies baring it all and now they are being spread on the Internet.

The professional wrestler does not know if the person betrayed her trust and leaked the personal images or a hacker got into her own device and stole them.

Miss Flair, a four-time women’s champion, tweeted: “Private photos of mine were stolen and shared publicly without my consent. These images must be removed from the Internet immediately.”

Many of her supporters used the hashtag #IStandWithCharlotte to let her know they stand with her as she handles this matter.

Not too long ago, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss was forced to speak out and make it clear the personal photos being shared on social media were not hers.

WWE Divas Champion Paige found herself in the same situation as Charlotte Flair. Paige posted the following message explaining that a person she trusted, decided to humiliate her and try to ruin her marriage with the leak – but they failed.

She wrote: “I made a big mistake. Huge. I put trust in the hands of someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago. It was my mistake and I’ll always take responsibility. The one thing that was the hardest was thinking ‘my husband is gonna leave me’ ‘my family will disown me’ but I’m blessed beyond words to have a family and a husband that stuck by me because they know who I am. They know I’m not a bad person and they held my hands through hell.”

WWE superstar Summer Rae was also hacked and had her selfies leaked, but she fought back and slammed the culprit.



1 Comment

Tony Cantrell
05/05/2017 at 6:21 pm
Reply

Charlotte flair is the most talented female wrestler ever and she’s only been in the business for a few years she is (THE BEST THING GOING TODAY……WOOOOOOOO)


Leave a Reply

