Charlotte Dawson Reveals That Her Romance With Celebrity Big Brother Star Jemma Lucy Was Fake: ‘We’ve Never Even Kissed!’

The Celebs Go Dating star has finally opened up about what really happened between her and Celebrity Big Brother star Jemma Lucy following their dating rumors last year. Charlotte Dawson admitted that their ‘relationship’ was fake!

As fans may remember, the two were caught and photographed together multiple times.

Not only that but the women seemed quite cozy, and Jenna even claimed they were romantically involved at the time.

Now, however, Charlotte revealed that despite the fact that she’s kissed a few girls just for fun, she’s not actually gay or bisexual.

‘She [Jemma] made a joke that we were together but I had a boyfriend, and we had never even kissed. She is not bothered about that type of press, but I am because of my dad’s name. My mum was fuming. Now when I go to gay clubs, all the lesbians come to me,’ Charlotte explained adding that she assumes they need to borrow her lipstick but in fact, they want her lips.

Charlotte started dating rugby star Matt Sarsfield after the false romance speculations died down.

In February however, their relationship ended, and she was left heartbroken.

Currently, she is in a relationship with co-star and X Factor contestant Frankie Cocozza.

According to a source, the two hit it off right away and got closer over the summer on Celebs Go Dating.