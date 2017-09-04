FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kandi burruss ellen degeneres joseline hernandez lil wayne blac chyna tamar braxton hailey baldwin Hazel E Vince Herbert demario jackson nicki minaj Vincent Herbert t.i. Tamra Judge amber portwood blake shelton remy ma Dwyane Wade tamron hall Gabourey Sidibe danielle staub bella thorne beyonce
Home » Entertainment

Charlotte Dawson Reveals That Her Romance With Celebrity Big Brother Star Jemma Lucy Was Fake: ‘We’ve Never Even Kissed!’

Nick Markus Posted On 09/04/2017
0
0


charlotteSource: dailymotion.com

The Celebs Go Dating star has finally opened up about what really happened between her and Celebrity Big Brother star Jemma Lucy following their dating rumors last year. Charlotte Dawson admitted that their ‘relationship’ was fake!

As fans may remember, the two were caught and photographed together multiple times.

Not only that but the women seemed quite cozy, and Jenna even claimed they were romantically involved at the time.

Now, however, Charlotte revealed that despite the fact that she’s kissed a few girls just for fun, she’s not actually gay or bisexual.

‘She [Jemma] made a joke that we were together but I had a boyfriend, and we had never even kissed. She is not bothered about that type of press, but I am because of my dad’s name. My mum was fuming. Now when I go to gay clubs, all the lesbians come to me,’ Charlotte explained adding that she assumes they need to borrow her lipstick but in fact, they want her lips.

Charlotte started dating rugby star Matt Sarsfield after the false romance speculations died down.

In February however, their relationship ended, and she was left heartbroken.

Currently, she is in a relationship with co-star and X Factor contestant Frankie Cocozza.

Advertisement

According to a source, the two hit it off right away and got closer over the summer on Celebs Go Dating.

Post Views: 0

Read more about celebrity big brother celebs go dating charlotte dawson jemma lucy

Advertisement

You may also like
Ray J May Sue A Reality Show! Here’s Why!
08/15/2017
Ivana Trump Offered £2 Million To Join ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ – Producers Hope She’ll Expose Trump
05/07/2017
Courtney Stodden Wears Revealing Outfit to Lunch with Mystery Man
01/29/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *