Charlotte Church Announces Her Third Pregnancy On Stage!

The singer decided to share the news that she is going to become a mother in a great way. Charlotte Church revealed her pregnancy on stage, shocking her fans.

The artist was performing along with Pop Dungeon Band at Birmingham Pride 2017 last night when she made the unexpected announcement.

She also showed off her growing baby bump to the crowd of adoring fans.

This is going to be the 31-year-old’s third child, and she seemed very happy to welcome the new addition to the family.

During the live performance, Charlotte looked as beautiful as ever, rocking a sequined top that covered her belly, with fishnet tights and thigh-high boots.

As she revealed she is expecting once again, the woman posed with one hand lovingly placed over her belly.

Church is a mother to 9-year-old Ruby Megan Henson, and Dexter Lloyd Henson, 8.

Both are fathered by her former lover Gavin Henson.

About her two children, Charlotte revealed that she decided it was better for them to be homeschooled last year.

“I try to keep them out of it a bit so that in future years when they are on the internet they are not like ‘people say we were weird because we were home-schooled.’”

As fans may already know, Charlotte went to an all-girls school, but she disliked it very much.

“I do not think it is right to separate boys and girls at that age. You need to learn about each other,” she explained in an interview.

Congratulations Charlotte Church! What do you think of the way she chose to announce her pregnancy?