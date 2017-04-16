Charlize Theron Would Like Vin Diesel To Stop Making It Weird About Their On-Screen Kiss!

Vin Diesel has been talking about his on-screen kiss with Charlize Theron a little bit too much and the actress is weirded out by it!

During his press tour for the new film, “The Fate of the Furious” Diesel always mentions his smooch with the new baddie played by Charlize Theron.

As it turns out the actress has had enough of it and she believes he’s making everything weird between them because of it.

Theron stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently and told her side of the story about the great cinematic kiss that Diesel believes it the biggest moment in the trailer!

Charlize Theron plays Cipher, a cyber terrorist and criminal mastermind who manipulates Vin’s character and turns him against his friends and even against his wife Letty.

The kiss Diesel has been talking about is in fact forced upon his character by Theron, the villainous woman locking lips with him as Diesel remains stiff at the sudden contact.

Because of that it makes little sense why Vin keeps talking about it as if it was Theron’s greatest kiss ever and that she was so excited to share it with him. It was one sided after all!

“Do I know she enjoyed it? Oh, my God, yeah,” the actor claimed. “A kiss cannot lie, lips don’t lie. No, they didn’t. She OWNED it.”

On the other hand, Theron could barely contain her laughter when Ellen asked her about Vin’s comments, telling the host that the whole thing is simply “insane!”

“I just don’t get it,” the actress explained. “He’s literally going around saying that I had the best time of my life.”

“I like a little more movement in my men,” Charlize added. “It looks like a forceful kiss. It looks like I’m assaulting his face with my mouth.”

Advertisement

What do you think of the on-screen kiss? Does it look like Theron is enjoying it that much? Should Diesel stop making it weird?