Home » Entertainment

Charlize Theron Went On A Date With An “Incredible” Man

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/20/2017
Charlize TheronSource: IGN.com

Charlize Theron met a guy she likes! The 41-year-old-blonde-beauty said to Howard Stern on Wednesday that she recently went on a date with a “cool dude” and had an “incredible” time. It comes just a year after she split from Sean Penn after 18 months. The pair was reportedly engaged at the time.

During the interview, she said, “I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago. I had a great time, I’ve got to tell you. I had an incredible date.”

When talking about what she did exactly while out with the mystery man, she explained, “This guy impressed me. We went for a nine-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was impressed. It was fun.”

Theron – who starred in the classic movie The Devil’s Advocate alongside Keanu Reeves – added, “I’m not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk…it was just really fun. He was super funny.”

And what did she like about him exactly?

The actress never revealed what it was specifically, but she mentioned that he was “just a cool dude,” and when they hung out it was “private,” so it made it mysterious and fun.

In May, the star was linked to Halle Berry’s ex Gabriel Aubry as the pair met because of their children who go to the same school.

However, nothing became of their short-lived fling.

Last year, the beauty told The Wall Street Journal about Penn, saying, “we were in a relationship and then it didn’t work anymore. And we both decided to separate. That’s it.” Since their split, Penn has been seen with his ex-wife Robin Wright several times, whom he has two children with. Will Theron finally lock a man down?

