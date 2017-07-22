Charlize Theron Opens Up About Her Horrible Childhood And The Night Her Mom Killed Her Alcoholic Father In Self-Defense

Understandably enough, Charlize Theron will never be able to forget the night her mother shot and killed her alcoholic father in self-defense. During her interview with Howard Stern this week, Theron opened up about the terrifying experience as well as growing up with an alcoholic parent.

‘I just pretended like it did not happen [her father’s death] I did not tell anybody — I did not want to tell anybody. Whenever anybody asked me, I said my dad died in a car accident. Who wants to tell that story!?’ the actress told Stern.

Charlize also claimed that she did not want to experience people’s pity and she struggled with what happened by herself for years until finally started going to therapy in her late 20s, early 30s.

At the time, Theron realized she had come to terms with her dad’s death but what affected her most psychologically was the unpredictably of his alcoholism.

‘I think what more affected my adult life that happened in my childhood was more the everyday living of a child living in the house with an alcoholic and waking up not knowing what was going to happen. And not knowing how my day was going to go and all of it dependent on somebody else and whether he was not going to drink,’ she confessed.

Despite her difficult childhood, at least the actress has her mother to thank for her unending support.

Theron said her mom is an incredible person and a huge inspiration and went on to share her philosophy: ‘This is horrible. Acknowledge that this is horrible. Now make a choice. Will this define you? Are you going to sink or are you going to swim?’

