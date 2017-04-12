FREE NEWSLETTER
Charlize Theron Is Not A Fan Of Dating Apps – Here’s Why

Todd Malm Posted On 04/12/2017
Charlize TheronSource: BreakingNews

Charlize Theron was once considered to be the sexiest woman alive according to many tabloids, so it seems like pure insanity that the famous actress would be without a date.

Her last relationship was with Sean Penn when it ended in 2015, and ever since then, she has been single and looking for a significant other.

On a recent episode of Ellen, the 41-year-old The Fate Of The Furious star told the host, who happens to be her friend, that Chelsea Handler tried to show her a great new app for dating, but despite her best intentions, the app didn’t go over so well with the famous actress.

Handler – who stars in a Netflix Series titled Chelsea Does – and Theron were both in Utah participating in the Women’s March when the comedienne showed her the celebrity dating app, Raya.

Charlize said she took “real interest.” The application is similar to Tinder; users can choose to talk or to block other users based on their photo.

“She’s swiping all of these faces of guys in all sorts of different variations of no clothes,” she joked. The actress went on to say once the flirting starts it gets real awkward!

According to the Devils Advocate star, the users are less than charming, “they say weird things like ‘What’s up, sexy?'”

Charlize continued and stated that she misses the good old days where a friend would hook you up. She’s “so old school” it becomes problematic.

By the way, Charlize Theron does manage to get an awkward kiss in her new film!

Ellen and Theron joked about a scene in The Fate Of The Furious where her character, Cipher, has feelings of unrequited love for the character Dominic, played by Vin Diesel.

Degeneres showed a photo of the scene where the couple kiss and they joked how her character wants Dominic so bad and he is not interested at all!

Theron explained that in the film she “is the crazy chick” who’s doing terrible things to him and just stands there frozen like a “dead fish.”

Despite her lack of on-screen romance, we can be sure the former “sexiest woman alive” will find true love, and it is only a matter of time!

