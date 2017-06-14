FREE NEWSLETTER
Charlize Theron Is Dating The Ex Of Halle Berry Gabriel Aubry!

Bridget Hill Posted On 06/14/2017
Charlize TheronSource: HDWallpapers.com

Charlize Theron may have a new man in her life, and he’s very east to look at! According to OK! Magazine, the 44-year-old star of Mad Max, has been quietly dating Halle Berry’s ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, 40-years-old.

The couple was seen together at the Santa Monica Pier in Late May.

They first met at their children’s school in Los Angeles.

A source revealed to the magazine, “they are really into each other. It’s still the early days, so they want to keep things discreet, but they have a genuine connection and obviously a huge attraction.”

However, in spite of the news, representatives from both parties have yet to speak out on their behalf.

If you’re curious about how they got acquainted with one another, the Canadian model and the South African actress bonded when they kept running into each other at the private school that their children attend.

The couple both have children that are of a similar age.

Aubry has a daughter named Nahla, who is 9-years-old with Halle Berry.

Theron’s oldest child, Jackson, is six-years-old.

The blonde actress also has a daughter named August.

A source claimed, “they bonded at play dates and parenting events. They’ve had dinner together a few time and often talked when they’re not together.”

And how is the relationship dynamic anyway?

Apparently, Gabriel is trying hard to play it cool, but Charlize is entirely smitten by the man.

The more they get to know each other the more they realize they have a lot in common.

Both of them got their career started in modeling, with Charlize working for several magazines and Gabriel was the face of Versace.

Not only were they both in the modeling and fashion industry, but both Charlize and Gabriel have had high-profile relationships.

Charlize dated Stephan Jenkins and Stuart Townsend as well as Sean Penn from 2014 until 2015. Gabriel dated Halle Berry for several years and even had a child with her. However, they ended up breaking it off.

