Charlize Theron Is Dating BFF Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ex Husband?

According to reports, it looks like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Coldplay rocker former husband has a huge crush on one of the star’s close friends – none other than gorgeous and extremely talented actress Charlize Theron. Apparently, Chris Martin and Theron have been quite close pals for years all because they had Paltrow in common, but now that Gwyneth and Martin’s marriage is over, the man is trying to turn their friendship into romance.

“They’ve been friends for years because of Gwyneth, but now Chris is trying to ratchet things up into a full-blown romance,” explained a source close to the trio.

The artist even wrote a song for her and practically serenaded her during her charity fundraiser in Newport Beach back on April 29!

The song was quite self-explanatory, one of the most romantic lines being: “The purpose of this song / Is to tell you that you’re adored.”

Aww… we wonder what Gwyneth thinks of the new developments between her friend and ex.

According to multiple sources, Chris has been crushing on Charlize for months, and their tension has successfully pushed Gwyneth away, despite the fact that the two women used to be very close!

“Gwyneth and Charlize were very close, and this development makes things more than a little awkward,” one insider said.

Even though it’s been about three years since their relationship came to an end, we do not doubt that having your ex-husband dating your best friend could be a little uncomfortable and damaging to your BFF relationship.

As fans may already be aware, Gwyneth and Chris announced their peaceful split back in 2014.

Nowadays, Chris and Charlize seem like they are “a match made in heaven,” claimed one insider, adding that they are a lot of things in common.

Not only are they both single parents and have very busy schedules, but they also share their passion for charity work.

“The only surprising thing about their blossoming relationship is that it didn’t happen sooner!” stated the source.

The romance between them is yet to be officially confirmed.

Advertisement

What do you think of Theron and Martin’s bubbling feelings? Should they act upon them or would that mean betrayal towards friend Gwyneth Paltrow?