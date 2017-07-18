Charlize Theron Captured All Eyes With A Flashy Outfit At Her New ‘Atomic Blonde’ Premiere

Charlize Theron chose an eccentric outfit to attend the latest premiere of her new film Atomic Blonde in Berlin, on Monday, proving that she knows how to make an entrance on the red carpet.

The 41-years old actress stole the spotlight with a white cotton triangle bralette with Christian Dior branded straps and band, pairing it with another Dior piece, a white leather mini skirt, and some high rise and slight boning through the waist.

The all-white ensemble was completed with simple and sparkling accessories, like a pair of plain point-toe pumps, diamond stud earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a handful of diamond rings.

To complete the Charlize effect, she wore her blonde bob down and slightly fluffy, adding some color with a provocative red lip and a matching shade of nail polish.

Later on the carpet, the Oscar-winning actress was joined by her 35-years old co-star Sofia Boutella, who also looked fabulous in a sparkling black gown with a quirky white collar, teamed with stilettos.

Lovely as ever, Charlize took her time to sign autographs for her loyal fans outside the theater.

Atomic Blonde, an action-packed Cold War thriller about a ruthless and talented MI6 spy on a mission in Berlin, directed by David Leitch, with a talented cast completed by Sofia Boutella, John Goodman and James McAvoy.

Speaking about Charlize Theron role in the movie, she revealed that she suffered an accident, ended up cracking her teeth from clenching her jaw too hard whilst learning some of the tough moves she’d have to do in the feature.

Charlize added that she experienced severe tooth pain, a pain she never felt in her entire life. The art demands sacrifices, isn’t that right?