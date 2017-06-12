FREE NEWSLETTER
Charlie Sheen’s New Girlfriend, Julia Stambler, Is Not Scared That He Has HIV; She Keeps Dating Him Despite Warnings To Stay Away

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/12/2017
Charlie Sheen's New Girlfriend, Julia Stambler, Is Not Scared That He Has HIV; She Keeps Dating Him Despite Warnings To Stay AwaySource: etonline.com

Charlie Sheen’s new girlfriend, Julia Stambler, seems not to be afraid that he has HIV. He had been dating her for three months, and she keeps standing by his side despite her friends warning her to stay away from him due to his HIV diagnosis.

A source said that she keeps insisting she is not scared of her actor boyfriend having HIV.

 

😉

A post shared by J💲 (@juliastambler) on

She has also claimed that those who have warned her to stay away from him because of his illness are nothing more than ignorant individuals who are living in the fearful past.

‘Julia reportedly insists that she ‘isn’t scared’ of her actor boyfriend having HIV, claiming those who have warned her to stay away from him due to his illness are ignorant.’

As for the actor’s substance abuse issues, the same insider says that Julia believes that her man is clean at the moment.

‘Julia believes Charlie … that he’s been clear for nearly a year and his lifestyle has become militant healthy. She believes he’s clean because he’s participating in an HIV drug trial and that includes regular drug tests.’

Charlie Sheen went public about dating her just earlier this month. The actor was spotted out with his new girlfriend at his daughter Lola’s.

He shares his daughter with his ex-wife Denise Richards. It is also said that his ex-wife Brooke Mueller was the one who introduced him to Julia.

Julia is said to be a former nanny to the ex-spouses’ twin sons Max and Bob.

Regarding his illness, the actor admitted that we has considered suicide and his mom was the one who stopped him.

He said that he wanted to ‘eat a bullet’ just the day he was diagnosed and he was lucky because his mother was with him and he didn’t want to do such a thing to her and to make her have to clean afterward.

He said that some days are better than others, but most of them are pretty fine. He gets lots of compliments and warm hugs from various strangers. Sheen is currently trying out a new drug. We wish him all the luck and health in the world.

