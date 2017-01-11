Charlie Sheen Talks about Suicidal Thoughts and Living with HIV

Once a party animal and one of Hollywood’s bad-boys, Charlie Sheen has surpassed his meltdown from 2011 and is now properly fighting a scary disease – HIV. But how did these moments influenced Charlie’s change?

In November 2015, the former Two and a Half Men star shocked the media when he informed everybody that he has been diagnosed with HIV. Of course, haters said that he got that coming, giving his more-than-just-wild lifestyle, but the 51-year-old actor seemed in pain, which is definitely an image no one wanted to see.

Now, 14 months since he made the announcement and almost six years after his “roid rage”, as he likes to call it, Charlie looks fine and is optimistic for the future. In an interview with ABC News’ Michael Strahan that aired on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the former playboy relived these two important moments from his past.

When he found out that he has HIV, things took an ugly turn for Charlie Sheen. “I immediately wanted to eat a bullet”, said the actor in his interview. Charlie got lucky that his mother was always by his side and he didn’t want to disappoint her. He now has the power to joke about that terrible moment. “I wouldn’t do that in front of her or let her find me to clean up that mess”.

In a letter from 2015, Charlie admitted that the diagnosed really messed him up, making him resort to substance abuse. Everybody knows that Sheen had had some issues previously with some substances, a problem that led to him leaving Two and a Half Men, after he slammed the co-creator of the show.

But Charlie Sheen seems a different person right now. He even told Strahan that for the past eight months, he has been involved in an FDA study for an experimental HIV drug called PRO 140, a solution that the actor feels it’s evolving great. This is probably the first time when Charlie Sheen could be the solution to a problem…