Charlie Sheen Prays For The Death Of Donald Trump

2016 was a difficult year for the world of celebrities. In addition to losing many of their entertainment companions, their election candidate was defeated by Donald Trump.

Last night, actor Charlie Sheen took to twitter to call for the death of the president elect.

“Dear God,

Trump next please!!,” wrote sheen.

He repeated his message 6 times.

Trump next, please! 🖕🏾 © — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

His posts also included an emoji giving the middle finger.

Sheen posted his message shortly after news broke of Debbie Reynolds death and a day after Carrie fisher and George Michael passed away.

At the time of writing, his tweet has been retweeted 17,000 times and liked more than 27,000 times.

The strange post made many internet surfers laugh, while others are wondering what the reaction would be if he had been praying for the death of President Obama.

While it is true that Obama enjoyed enormous popularity with the stars during his presidency, he also received his fair share of insults and death threats on social networks.

The former ‘Two And a Half Men’ isn’t the only actor to use celebrity deaths to call out Trump.. Last week, former House actress Lisa Edelstein angered many with her Alan Thicke tweet.

Edelstein wrote: “RIP Alan Thicke. Seems like everyone is checking out before the Trumpapoclypse.”

What do you think of Sheen’s tweet? Do you find it offensive? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.