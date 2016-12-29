Advertisement
Home » Entertainment

Charlie Sheen Prays For The Death Of Donald Trump

Ron Collins Posted On 12/29/2016
0


Charlie SheenSource: Today

2016 was a difficult year for the world of celebrities. In addition to losing many of their entertainment companions, their election candidate was defeated by Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Last night, actor Charlie Sheen took to twitter to call for the death of the president elect.

“Dear God,
Trump next please!!,” wrote sheen.

He repeated his message 6 times.

His posts also included an emoji giving the middle finger.

Sheen posted his message shortly after news broke of Debbie Reynolds death and a day after Carrie fisher and George Michael passed away.

At the time of writing, his tweet has been retweeted 17,000 times and liked more than 27,000 times.

The strange post made many internet surfers laugh, while others are wondering what the reaction would be if he had been praying for the death of President Obama.

While it is true that Obama enjoyed enormous popularity with the stars during his presidency, he also received his fair share of insults and death threats on social networks.

The former ‘Two And a Half Men’ isn’t the only actor to use celebrity deaths to call out Trump.. Last week, former House actress Lisa Edelstein angered many with her Alan Thicke tweet.

Edelstein wrote: “RIP Alan Thicke. Seems like everyone is checking out before the Trumpapoclypse.”

Advertisement

What do you think of Sheen’s tweet? Do you find it offensive? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Post Views: 0





You may also like
Taylor Lautner by Billie Lourd’s Side Amid Her Loss
12/29/2016
Donald Trump Slams Barack Obama, Changes Tune Hours Later
12/28/2016
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Her Daughter Carrie Fisher
12/28/2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
    •  
    Advertisement

  • Subscribe