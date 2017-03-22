Charlie Sheen Knows Who Is HIV Positive In Hollywood!

Problematic star Charlie Sheen has announced that he knows about all the other Hollywood stars who have HIV but he is not going to reveal their identity.

Today, during his interview for The Kyle and Jackie O Show, host Jackie O asked Sheen if he knew of any other star that was scared to publicly admit they have HIV.

“There are, and I know who they are,” the actor claimed, “but I will take that to my grave.”

As fans may already know, Charlie Sheen announced he was HIV positive back in 2015, shocking his followers as well as his co-stars.

Jenny McCarthy even criticized the actor for not telling her about his illness while they were playing each other’s love interest on Two and a Half Men.

“I feel like in playing a love interest, you would think there would be some type of — I don’t want to say criminal issue — but I don’t even know how to feel about that,” McCarthy stated at the time.

“I was like, ‘Wait a second, if I have to be upfront about a herpe, how could you not be upfront about HIV? I look back and I’m like, ‘OK, that would have been some valuable information.’ I mean, look how many people have played his love interest on the show.”

The actress received a lot of criticism for her insensitive statement as it showed her ignorance regarding the matter. Sheen, on the other hand, attacked her for her lack of math skills.

“. . .She’s like, ‘I kissed him! I touched him!’ And I was like, ‘B***h! Your math sucks, I didn’t have it then!’”

Advertisement

Who in Hollywood do you think is HIV positive?