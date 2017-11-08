Charlie Sheen Denies Report He Raped Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen has categorically denied reports that he raped Corey Haim when the two were filming the movie, Lucas. The report originated with the National Enquirer and is dubbed a shocking exclusive. Corey Haim has been in recent headlines as his former co-star and good friend Corey Feldman has come forward since the Harvey Weinstein scandal to take down what he believes is a pedophile ring operating in Hollywood. Corey Feldman has made recent appearances on a number of talk shows and has filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) naming his alleged abusers. Corey Haim passed away in 2010 from pneumonia but both he and Corey Feldman made statements that Haim had been raped. Now, the National Enquirer reports that Haim’s rapist was none other than A-list actor, Charlie Sheen.

The National Enquirer states they spent five years investigating Corey Haim’s life and death and also stated Charlie Sheen abused more children than just Corey. Sheen would have been 19-years-old at the time of the incident while Corey Haim would have been 13-years-old.

According to the report, it was Dominick Brascia, who was friends with both Corey Feldman and Corey Haim who came forward and identified Charlie Sheen as Haim’s alleged abuser. The abuse would have taken place in 1986.

Charlie Sheen Raped 13-Year-Old Corey Haim — Shocking Claim In Bombshell National ENQUIRER Exclusive! https://t.co/7DQ9w2CZJy pic.twitter.com/syIZ7qHhVJ — National Enquirer (@NatEnquirer) November 8, 2017

Corey Feldman Makes Heartfelt Plea To #Hollywood For Support As He Battles ‘Long Con… https://t.co/jxI17U3w6T — Charisse Van Horn (@charissemarie) November 8, 2017

The National Enquirer reported the following citing Dominick Brascia. Again, it should be stated that Charlie Sheen has not been charged or convicted of a crime and these are allegations only.

Dominick Brascia stated the following to the National Enquirer,

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

After the allegations were made public, social media lit up with millions retweeting and sharing the story. Charlie Sheen released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter where he categorically denied the allegations.

Charlie Sheen denies Corey Haim sexual assault allegation https://t.co/EYNKXnr10e pic.twitter.com/h3i8j8BHP7 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 8, 2017

Not everyone on social media believes the allegations against Sheen are true. Some are pointing the finger to Dominick Brascia and asking why he came forward with this report, to begin with.

What do you think? Do you believe the National Enquirer’s report? Do you think Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim?