Charlie Sheen Accused Of Passing HIV To A Gay Lover – Could Spend Up To 10 Years In Prison!

If it turns out the accusations are true, the actor could face up to ten years behind bars for his crime. According to new reports, Charlie Sheen could spend some serious time in jail after allegations that he passed his HIV to a gay partner!

We have learned that the man, whose identity is still a mystery, has traced his infection to gay trysts with Sheen.

That being said, it turns out that a California law claims it is a felony for an HIV-positive person to engage in sexual activities without wearing a condom if there is intent to transmit the virus.

If found guilty, the problematic actor could be sentenced to spend about eight years behind bars.

‘Sheen could be on the hook for millions. You are talking about pain and suffering, mental anguish and future medical costs,’ New York City attorney Peter Gleason revealed.

As fans of the Two and a Half Men star certainly already know, the disgraced celebrity’s HIV-positive diagnosis was revealed to the public back in 2015.

Looking back at all of Sheen’s scandals (and they are not few), this recent speculation seems to be the worst yet.

Infecting someone with the virus is certainly going too far even for Sheen, and we hope the rumor is not true.

We are also curious to know who the lover who came forward about the medical problem is and if it really originated from the actor.

Advertisement

Do you believe Sheen could have done such a thing?