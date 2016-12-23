Charlie Puth Dumps Bella Thorne Over Tyler Posey Drama

Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne had a blink-you-missed-it romance. Anyone, who follows Puth on Twitter, got way more than they had bargained for on Thursday and this is why. The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” artist and “The Duff” actress had been flirting on social media for several weeks now. Moreover, they surprised many by appearing on the red carpet at the Jingle Ball concert together in Florida and later on the duo was seen sharing a romantic moment on a Miami beach.

Advertisement

As soon as the lovers took their romance public, the “One Call Away” hitmaker was flooded with comments pointing to the same direction – Charlie are you aware that Bella cheated on her boyfriend with you?

Indeed, before being linked to Mr. Puth, Thorne was dating Tyler Posey, who plays the beloved Scott McCall on the hit MTV series “Teen Wolf.” The “Keep Watching” actress and the “Maid in Manhattan” star were together from August 2016 to December 2016.

The red-headed beauty never split from Mr. Posey, and he discovered that she was with Puth in the news. Posey never addressed the matter, but his legion of fans made sure that the songwriter was aware of the fact that Thorne was up to no good.

The “Some Type of Love” crooner said that when he started dating Thorne, she lied to him and stated that she was single. The 25-year-old explained that he has never met Posey, but he does not deserve to be treated that way. He tweeted: “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.” He added: “I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.”

The young record producer apologized to Posey and shocked his follower by saying that he was ending the brief romance with Thorne. He said on Thursday: “I want nothing but peace for all. I’m just removing myself from this.”

Miss Thorne told her 14 million Instagram followers that she never cheated on Posey. She revealed: “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.”

Advertisement

The 19-year-old rising star has what is called an “I do not care” attitude. Social media adores her, and she makes millions of dollars with her endorsements. Next year, she is set to appear in “Amityville: The Awakening,” “Midnight Sun,” “Keep Watching,” “The Babysitter,” and “You Get Me and The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.” It is safe to say that she will not be crying over Puth for a long time.