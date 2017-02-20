Charlie Hunnam Embraces His Destiny In The Newest ‘King Arthur’ Trailer

Thanks to hits like the Lord of the Rings trilogy and HBO’s Game of Thrones, sword-and-sorcery fantasy films continue to be big business in Hollywood. Unfortunately, Tinseltown seems to be stuck in a rut, retelling the same familiar stories over and over again. Case in point: director Guy Ritchie’s upcoming King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which released its newest trailer today.

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam takes on the iconic role of Arthur in the new film, going up against Jude Law’s evil tyrant, Vortigern. The trailer is full of the action and spectacle audiences have come to expect from Ritchie, who previously reinvented another tired character with 2009’s Sherlock Holmes and its sequel.

In Legend of the Sword, Arthur’s father is murdered, which allows Vortigern to take the crown. Arthur grows up penniless, unaware of his heritage. When he’s able to retrieve the infamous sword from the stone, he begins a quest to regain his rightful throne. Eric Bana and Djimon Hounsou co-star.

British writer/producer Joby Harold penned the script for Legend of the Sword, which Warner Bros. hopes to turn into a successful new multi-film franchise. Harold took on another well-worn English legend with his script for the upcoming 2018 film, Robin Hood: Origins. Ironically, the first set pictures from that movie hit the internet today as well, showing stars Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Eve Hewson (The Knick) in costume:

PHOTO – Robin Hood: Origins filming – Taron Egerton and Eve Hewson in romantic kiss https://t.co/bB1F8jFmIg #robinhoodorigins #dubrovnik pic.twitter.com/qg5JQA1SvK — The Dubrovnik Times (@DubrovnikTimes) February 20, 2017

The legends of both King Arthur and Robin Hood have been adapted for the big screen on numerous occasions over the decades. Most recently, Antoine Fuqua directed a big budget version of King Arthur in 2004 with Clive Owen and Keira Knightley. And in 2010, Russell Crowe starred in Robin Hood from director Ridley Scott. The new versions are expected to be grittier, “hipper” versions that will appeal to a younger crowd.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword arrives in theaters on May 17, 2017.