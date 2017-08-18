Charles Manson Mugshot – The Notorious Cult Leader, 82, Looks Healthy In New Prison Photo

Charles Manson is doing well after a near-death experience that he had back in January. The 82-year-old former cult leader posed for a new mugshot, and he looks healthy.

Manson seems to be alive and kicking after he experienced a near-death experience just a few months ago.

The former cult leader who is currently serving a life sentence for killing lots of people posed for a new mugshot this Monday at the Corcoran State Prison in Northern California, and he looks pretty healthy.

TMZ was the first to share the photo, and the site believes that he had more work done to the swastika tattoo above his eyebrows.

He’s also bald now, so while he certainly looks healthy, he’s aged just a bit since we last saw him.

Charles made headlines earlier this year for some health scares that led him to Bakersfield’s Mercy Hospital.

He was rushed there on January 2, when he reportedly experienced intestinal bleeding.

At the time, his future looked bleak, but he suffered some miracle and survived the ordeal.

He will spend the rest of his days in jail after instructing his followers to commit nine murder over five weeks back in 1969 including that of Sharon Tate who was pregnant when she was killed.

Manson was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy back in 1971.

The members of his following — those who helped him carry out the murders — are still serving time, too.

As TMZ explains, ‘Prisoners get photographed every few years for security reasons … If they escape, the photo authorities put out will resemble the inmate.’