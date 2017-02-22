Change Of Heart? Angelina Jolie Praises Brad Pitt For Being A Good Father

Now that the messy Brangelina divorce is being settled behind closed doors, Angelina Jolie had changed her stance regarding the type of father and overall person, Brad Pitt really is.

On Tuesday morning, Jolie gave an exclusive interview on Good Morning America and the actress not only discussed her new film set in Cambodia but also delved into her failed marriage.

“We are focusing on the health of our family,” Jolie told GMA’s George Stephanopoulos.

“So we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family.”

When asked if she still believed Pitt was a good father, as she has stated in the past, she chose to answer courtly and tried to move on.

“Of course, of course,” she answered. “We will always be a family. Always.”

The question about Brad Pitt’s parenting skills is very pregnant and might have been a bit uncomfortable for Angelina who, as many of you may already know, accused her former husband of abusing their children. In fact, Brangelina’s split came after an alleged altercation took place aboard the family’s private plane last September.

This is not the first time Angelina Jolie opened up about the “difficult” divorce. On Sunday, in an emotional interview with BBC World News‘ Yalda Hakim in Cambodia, Jolie nearly broke down talking about it.

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and. . .and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,” she stated, visibly shaken up.