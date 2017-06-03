FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bill maher Rachel Lindsay Caitriona Balfe steven spielberg andy cohen billie lourd Jennifer Hudson amber portwood katy perry lisa vanderpump ariana grande danielle staub abby lee miller kelly ripa alec baldwin bobby moynihan Vanessa Bayer Larry English Candace Cameron Bure bill o'reilly Jerrika Hinton
Home » TV Shows

Chance The Rapper Urges HBO To Cancel Bill Maher’s Show After N-Word Controversy!

Todd Malm Posted On 06/03/2017
2
339 Views
0


Bill Maher and Chance The RapperSource: People.com

Chance The Rapper has joined the multitude of people who have called for HBO to fire Bill Maher and cancel Real Time With Bill Maher for using a racial epithet. The comedian used the N-word during an interview with a Republican senator on his show Friday night.

When Mr. Sasse referred to something not happening in his state, Bill said: ‘I’ve got to get to Nebraska more.’

Mr. Sasse then said, ‘you’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.’

Maher then replied, ‘Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—-r. No, it’s a joke.’

Despite his claims that it was an attempt at humor, many people aren’t laughing.

On Saturday, Mr. Maher said that he shouldn’t have used the term, and it was a ‘long night’ for him, and generally, he wouldn’t use such language.

He said it was ‘banter of a live moment,’ before officially apologizing.

Chance The Rapper chimed in today, ‘Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher,’ and the message has been retweeted more than 6,500 times.

This isn’t the first time the talk show host has come under fire. Bill has a history of being ‘politically incorrect’ on his television shows and even once had a show titled, Politically Incorrect, in the early 1990’s and early 2000’s.

The show was subsequently canceled after he made some offensive remarks.

And what did HBO say in response? The network said the remark was ‘completely inexcusable and tasteless.’

They went on to add that they intend to remove the ‘deeply offensive’ comment from any other airings of the show

Advertisement

However, some people have come to Bill’s defense. Fellow comedian Christopher Titus said, ‘just saw @billmaher ‘racist joke’ and I have to say…f–k everybody who’s pissed. Comedians save us, jokes. Politicians kill us. Wars, laws.’

Post Views: 339

Read more about bill maher Chance The Rapper

Advertisement

You may also like
Jake Tapper Destroyed Donald Trump On ‘Real Time’ With Bill Maher: ‘I’ve Never Seen This Level Of Falsehood’
03/18/2017
Donald Trump First Week In Office Drove Bill Maher Insane, Host Slams P.C. Liberals For Getting ‘Madman’ Elected
01/28/2017
Bill Maher And Jane Fonda Slam President Donald Trump
01/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Keith
06/03/2017 at 6:43 pm
Reply

There’s so much more that”s come from this man’s offensive mouth. If he had been canned years ago. Isn’t comedy supposed to be funny? Not in his case, I guess.


M. Scannell
06/03/2017 at 5:01 pm
Reply

I love Bill Maher, he’s blunt and for the most part can back up all he says. I’m not racist or prejudice against anyone. My best friends are of color. And yes comedians keep us laughing, we all have jobs !


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *