Chance The Rapper Urges HBO To Cancel Bill Maher’s Show After N-Word Controversy!

Chance The Rapper has joined the multitude of people who have called for HBO to fire Bill Maher and cancel Real Time With Bill Maher for using a racial epithet. The comedian used the N-word during an interview with a Republican senator on his show Friday night.

When Mr. Sasse referred to something not happening in his state, Bill said: ‘I’ve got to get to Nebraska more.’

Mr. Sasse then said, ‘you’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.’

Maher then replied, ‘Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—-r. No, it’s a joke.’

Despite his claims that it was an attempt at humor, many people aren’t laughing.

On Saturday, Mr. Maher said that he shouldn’t have used the term, and it was a ‘long night’ for him, and generally, he wouldn’t use such language.

He said it was ‘banter of a live moment,’ before officially apologizing.

Chance The Rapper chimed in today, ‘Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher,’ and the message has been retweeted more than 6,500 times.

This isn’t the first time the talk show host has come under fire. Bill has a history of being ‘politically incorrect’ on his television shows and even once had a show titled, Politically Incorrect, in the early 1990’s and early 2000’s.

The show was subsequently canceled after he made some offensive remarks.

And what did HBO say in response? The network said the remark was ‘completely inexcusable and tasteless.’

They went on to add that they intend to remove the ‘deeply offensive’ comment from any other airings of the show

However, some people have come to Bill’s defense. Fellow comedian Christopher Titus said, ‘just saw @billmaher ‘racist joke’ and I have to say…f–k everybody who’s pissed. Comedians save us, jokes. Politicians kill us. Wars, laws.’