Chad Michael Murray Talks Full Time Fatherhood After Welcoming Second Child!

Chad Michael Murray is pretty happy with his life as a parent of two and really appreciates the time he spends with his kids!

Murray’s wife, Sara Roemer gave birth to their baby daughter this week. The star stopped by Live! with Kelly and chatted with Ripa and her guest co-host, Chris Hardwick about his responsibilities now that he is a father of two!

“We have a 22-month-old boy and now we have a few-[days]-old girl, and [we’re] just so blessed. We just divvy the responsibilities,” the 35-year-old said. “Turns out I can’t breastfeed, so [Sarah] has to take that responsibility,” joked Murray.

Hardwick also joked that if he wants it hard enough he could breastfeed too! He just has to “keep tryin’.”

“Just gotta do it bro, just gotta keep at it. You gotta want it.”

Murray went on to share that now that they have a second baby, he will have to take care of their boy all the time, while Sarah is busy taking care of the newborn daughter!

Furthermore, the almost two-year-old is also “a Daddy’s boy,” so it’s no problem taking care of him 100% of the time.

“You’ll see, that will switch,” Ripa said.

“That’s what I’m hearing,” stated the father of two. “It’s the greatest thing in the world, though,” he added about fatherhood.

It sounds like their son is not really jealous on the newest addition to the family but there is one habit the parents are trying to get rid of.

“He jumps in bed now in the morning and he goes, ‘Baby, baby,’ and he smiles,” Murray shared, adding that “He’s just not allowed to throw those blocks anymore in the house.”