Cell Phone Records Critical To Venus Williams Wrongful Death Suit?

Venus Williams, all-time favorite and successful American tennis player is facing continued scrutiny over her Fatal Death Accident last month.

This time, the victims’ family attorney’s are fighting back, by requesting official cell-phone records from the star’s service provider for before, during, and after the crash.

Lawyers on behalf of victim’s Linda and Jerome Barson are also demanding cell-phone bills associated with any mobile electronic device Venus owned during the accident.

Police reports and video footage purportedly back up the stars claims that she was not on the phone before entering the intersection at a green light, when she claims the Jerome and Linda Barson couple side-swiped her vehicle.

Linda Barson, 68, who was driving at the time sustained severe head injuries from the accident and died just two weeks after the June 9 incident.

Lawyers on behalf of the Roger’s estate claim that because another car turned in front of Venus’ vehicle, this caused her to stop, but that she then proceeded to (illegally) drive through the red light which in turn caused the crash.

Earlier this month, lawyer’s representing the Roger’s couple also demanded any prescription-drug use documents by William’s doctors, but to no avail. This attempt to demonstrate fault against Williams was unsuccessful as officials verified within a 72-hour timeframe that she was not taking any drugs.

Local law enforcement has already publicly “cleared” Venus in the accident, stating they were able to verify she was not on the cell-phone or intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The Hyundai SUV driven by the Barsons was no doubt “totaled,” and reports stated that the now deceased Linda Barson had hit her head on the windshield which likely caused the fatal injuries leading up to her death.

Over the next three days, the courts and both sides attorneys expect to hear and present accident-data for both vehicles in the case.

Whether or not Venus illegally entered the intersection, and if it can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt will obviously be a conclusive finding that could wind up costing William’s a sizable lawsuit, fines, and potentially jail-time.

Adding to complicate matters further, a key-witness is apparently collaborating the Barson’s Family claims of wrongdoing on Venus’ behalf during the incident which is obviously not good.