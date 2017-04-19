Celine Dion Says She May Never Move On After The Death Of Her Husband

Céline Dion doesn’t plan on finding a new romantic partner at the moment. After her husband had died a little over a year ago to throat cancer, the infamous “My Heart Will Go On” singer shared her perspective on what it would be like to get back in the dating world.

In an interview with a British publication after nearly seven years, the singer said as of now, “it’s far too soon” to even think about a new man.

Celine said she is still in love with her deceased husband and is still married to him.

“He’s the love my life. It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person.”

She said she still feels love for him every day even though the feelings come and go sometimes.

When Celine sings, she is thinking of him, and when Dion hugs her kids, he is still with her in spirit. Dion took a lot of time off to grieve, but the healing process continues.

She went on to say that she will deal with it for the rest of her life. Apparently, her deceased husband is the only man she had ever kissed and was introduced to him by her mother when she was twelve.

Their relationship at the beginning was professional where he served as her manager, and it turned romantic after time, leading to a wedding in 1994.

The singer revealed some of the words she had for him on his deathbed.

“When he passed, I stand by his side, and I said, ‘you know what, it’s ok, you know you didn’t deserve to suffer that much. You gave so much; you don’t deserve that.”

Celine Dion has sold over 50 million records worldwide positioning herself as the single best-selling Canadian artist of all time.