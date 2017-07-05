Celine Dion Poses Naked For Vogue – Check Out The Pic!

Celine Dion shows us a part of her that we have never seen before. A photo was posted on Vogue’s magazine Instagram’s page on the Fourth of July which shows the singer sitting on a plush chair with her arms folded and her legs crossed wearing nothing. A glittering golden boot lies on the wooden floor just next to her.

The photo is captioned as it follows:

‘Here’s a little-naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current ‘mini-tour’ of Europe).’

And it continues, stating: ‘In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks.’

Dion is then quoted when she is saying that the clothes follow her and not the other way around.

Celine also showcases very high fashion looks while she is out and about and she is only of the few people who is able to pull off an amazing look which is made up of faux leather Givenchy overalls, paired with cream pearl-embroidered Kanye West x Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and crystal-encrusted sunglasses.

Céline Dion’s unbelievable outfit (minus any discounts) costs over $108,000—largely in part to that silver and gold Himalayan crocodile Hermès Birkin bag she’s toting.

In case you were wondering, you should know that naked pictures of Celine Dion have never been released before. On the other hand, she did pose topless for V magazine back in 2012 while she was wearing a pair of long black gloves and she was folding her arms over her chest.