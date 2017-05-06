Celine Dion is Fabulous While Eating a Street Hot Dog in Met Gala Versace Outfit

Celine Dion’s Met Gala debut was one that will not be easily forgotten, as she completed her fabulous fashion event with a late-night treat afterward.

She celebrated her first-ever Met Gala appearance in the absolute best possible way.

The 49-year-old singer showed everyone that no superstar is too cool to have a bite of New York’s famous street food.

“Priceless! Late night hot dog in New York fully dressed in Versace!”, Dion wrote in her Instagram picture’s caption.

She was photographed on a Top Hot Dog in her custom-made black leather-and-silver Atelier Versace gown that was paired with an origami-like headpiece.

Dion was exquisite at the Met Gala party, and she totally rocked the video booth where she showed off her cool catwalk also flashing some skin in the trippy installation.

She revealed that she secretly has some incredible dance moves just up her sleeve in Vogue’s Instagram series, and this way besides making a splash on the red carpet, she also stole the show at the event.

She also gave a “private concert” inside the empty museum.

She told the press that she was extremely thrilled to attend the glamorous fundraiser.

“This is overwhelming, exciting, nerve-wracking, I don’t know where, how to stand, where to look. [I’m] seeing everyone I see on TV, [but I’m] not quite sure if it’s really them,” she confessed.

“I’m used to premieres, but this is my first Met Gala. I’m not quite sure I know what I’m doing. It’s all like, the preparation of this whole thing, they said, ‘You’re gonna have such a great time, it’s so fun!’ Well, it might be fun in a couple of hours after a drink, but right now, it’s like a shock.”

“This is like having a job for the first time or having a kiss for the first time — this is big,” she said about making her Met Gala debut.

And we say that she pretty much nailed it.