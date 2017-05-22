Celine Dion And Cher Feud Behind The Cameras At The BBMAs!

Last night, legends Cher and Celine Dion performed amazingly at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. And although the two divas seemed really friendly on camera, new reports have revealed that behind the scenes they are feuding! What could have made Celine Dion so upset with Cher?

The performance at the prestigious music awards took place just a day after Cher turned 71 years old!

She took the stage by storm with her classic hits “If I Could Turn Back Time” and “Believe.”

Fans were ecstatic when the star won the Icon Award but backstage, there was a person that did not like it at all – Celine Dion!

Fans may already know that 49-year-old Dion and Cher have competing shows in Las Vegas and all of that competitively has created a huge feud between them.

“There is already so much animosity between the two of them,” one insider revealed, adding that Cher “does not care at all about the drama.”

me A post shared by Cher (@cher) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

Meanwhile, Celine Dion also gave an amazing performance at the Billboard Music Awards, singing her famous hit “My Heart Will Go On,” which was released 20 years ago!

During her acceptance speech, Cher wanted to highlight the fact that she deserved the award more than anyone else.

“I’ve been doing it for 53 years. This is not an applause thing. I’m 71 yesterday. … And I can do a five-minute plank, just saying.”

The insider claims that Dion did her best to hide her real feelings regarding Cher’s win “But Las Vegas is her stomping grounds, and she felt like she should have been allotted more time for her performance.”

It remains to be seen which legendary star is more loved by her fans.

What do you think about the two divas’ feud? Whose side are you on?

Advertisement

Cruise down to the comment section down below and tell us!