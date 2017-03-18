Celebrity Scams? The American Greed Report Says To Watch Out For Celebrity Schemes!

If there is one thing we know for sure, it is that us Americans love celebrities and their infamous lifestyles. We love them so much that we have even elected some of them to be our presidents and leading politicians like Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Donald Trump.

A leading psychologist has said that people use celebrities as a way to escape their own realities and troubles in life.

Rumeal Robinson was a basketball player at the University of Michigan who was a part of the team that went to its first NCAA basketball championship in 1989.

They went on to play 5 seasons in the NBA and the man knew that he had a large following of people who worshiped him and his skills.

It was told on the latest episode of CNBC’s “American Greed,” that Robinson had used his status for everything he could. He ended up serving 5 years in prison for his conviction in 2011 of eleven felony counts in a loan scam that used his biggest and most loyal fans.

One of the most integral parts of the scheme was the loan officer who helped him finance his massive resort in Jamaica as explained by the officer spoke to the spokesmen for American Greed on the condition that his name can not be known to the public.

He went on to say that when people are star struck, they think that they can be like their favorite celebrity if they are involved in similar business ventures together.

The US Federal Trade Commission warned that the public should be wary of products that use celebrities in an unauthorized manner to market their products.

Advertisement

The agency recently obtained a consent judgment involving four people who were accused of improperly using the names of Oprah Winfrey and other stars of the show “The Doctors” in order to promote their weight-loss products.