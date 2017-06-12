FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie nick loeb brad pitt bobbi kristina brown courtney love amal clooney amanda bynes blac chyna colin jost alex rodriguez amber heard george clooney jennifer aniston jennifer lopez ariel winter David Spade jodie sweetin bill cosby meghan markle tina malone chris hemsworth
Home » Hollywood

Celebrity Biographer Reveals Compelling Arguments Proving Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Were Never In Love With Each Other!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/12/2017
8
3.2K Views
4


brad pitt and angelina jolie mr and mrs smithSource: etonline.com

Ian Halperin, biographer of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has revealed a shocking claim – that Brangelina were never in love! After twelve years together and six kids, the Hollywood couple shocked the world when they announced their split last fall, but it looks like it was about time!

Although recently the drama surrounding them has started to subside as they focus more on becoming great co-parents, it’s all about to chance as biographer Ian Halperin’s upcoming documentary Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina is set to explore the pair’s most shocking secrets.

Perhaps the biggest claim of the documentary is that Brad and Angelina were not in love with one another from the very beginning!

Brad once said he is excited for their kids to watch Mr. and Mrs. Smith because not a lot of people can see a movie in which their parents fall in love.

Along with experts who analyzed the movie, Ian concluded that the stars fell in love with each other’s characters!

‘This is extremely dangerous because one day you wake up and you essentially say, ‘Who am I with?’ You have no idea once you are out of character… you become a complete stranger to the person who you have fallen in love with, and you know nothing about them. It is very common in Hollywood,’ Ian explained.

The best-selling author also revealed that even though the rumors are right and the couple are about to reconcile, it’s not because they love each other.

Ian explained that Angelina realized Brangelina is worth a lot more together than apart and that if they would ever get back together, it would be for convenience.

Advertisement

What do you think about the author’s revelations? Do you agree that Brad and Angelina never really loved each other?

Post Views: 3,205

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

Advertisement

You may also like
Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Will Put Acting On Hold For The Children After Messy Split – They Want A Normal Childhood For Them
06/12/2017
Brad Pitt Is Removing All Symbols Of Angelina Jolie Off Of Him, And She Vows Never To Go Back To Him; Check Out All About Brad’s Tattoos!
06/12/2017
Angelina Jolie Is A Nightmare Neighbor! Check Out The Reasons
06/12/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
8 Comments

Nadia
06/12/2017 at 4:57 pm
Reply

They were never in love . It was obvious. I think Brad was just mystified by Angelina’s beauty back then( because she was stunning as hell between 2003-2005) but thats all. I think he meant to have a brieft on-set affair with her and not turn it into a realtionship. He was trapped when Jolie snared him with an unplanned baby. And then he was forced to go along with this fake narrative of wanting a big family and all.
He looked much happier with Jennifer and they had more in common. I mean, I hardly doubt he had 6 kids and an nutjob as Angelina as a family life.


Nrab
06/12/2017 at 3:54 pm
Reply

Big mistake their star power is gone. He does not need her she needs him. Going back would damage their lives more thAn they already have. She used him for a family and her star power. He is a fool if he goes back and let’s her manipulate him twice. It will break him. Go find love brad. She will have to live on less


Cathy
06/12/2017 at 3:50 pm
Reply

I believe it and I think it is so sad. She used him to hAve a family and boost her career. It was too late until he figured it out. They need to get their kids under control. Co parent. And divorce. The star power is gone she destroyed it. It would not be the same. They both need to have their own lives. It will never be the same. Right or wrong she is being blamed. If he goes back he looks like a total idiot. She needs him he does need her. Going back for convenience and no love is a loss for both of them and their children. She will have to live on less money


Natalie Remington
06/12/2017 at 3:45 pm
Reply

Oh please. Of COURSE they were in love. MADLY in love at least for the first couple of years. They were nuts about each other and you could see it in everything they did. They were excited about life, excited about being a couple, thrilled to be parents and having their first biological child together and their love drew ALL of us in. But I also think they took on too many children too quickly and it got exhausting, in additional to taking on too many projects and movies. I suspect their passion was replaced by sheer weariness and hyper kids didn’t help. Add to that the pressure to look like the perfect family and it undoubtedly became overwhelming, which probably is why Brad started to self-medicate (and Angelina stopped eating!). It’s too bad the marriage ended the way it did. Brad’s life is going to be rosy compared to Angelina’s. He is free to live it unencumbered taking care of basically just himself. He will probably have a blast dating and living it up, seeing his kids but not having the responsibility. Angelina seems to need her children (like any good moms does) so she will probably find a lot of happiness on her own. I wish them both well, but I don’t for a second believe that they were never in love.


Deanna
06/12/2017 at 3:21 pm
Reply

After Brad’s admission about alcohol, please open up your mind and think about life with an alcoholic, who does have anger issues. ( I am adding the anger issues from my own personal experiences with Brad)
Angie had to live with Brad behind closed door, and I hate to think of what he put her though. If people recall the stories about Brad drinking himself into oblivion during the filming of “By the Sea”. I am happy he is getting help, I hope he actually does overcome his addiction, as he has mountains to climb before he gets there. I am the child of an alcoholic, and it is traumatic. To this day – 40+ years later, I still get a sick feeling in my stomach around drunks, who get out of control.
So many people seem to be absolving Brad because he gave one interview. He still sounds like the eternal victim, so I have come to believe Brad loves pity. He should have made the admission at the time of the split- Angie, the Mother of his children, wouldn’t have been so horribly and unfairly targeted and hated on- if he had owned it. Angie is an amazing Mother, who made a painful decision, yet definitely the right one. She is protecting her children and herself. Alcohol destroys families and needs to be openly discussed much more, to help the families, friends and the person with this disease.
I could continue on about the insincerity in Brad’s GQ interview and give facts, of the woman who’s words and ideas, he “used” “copied” to be written into his script for that interview. It would be so refreshing and genuine if Brad just spoke from the heart and was honest.
To those trying to blame Angie for any of Brad’s problems- he admitted to drinking and smoking weed since high school- every day. It gets so pathetic reading her getting blamed for everything.
About this Ian Halperin character- he is a sensationalist- He makes things up – he may have facts from unreliable ‘sources’ , yet he doesn’t know the “truth” and so called facts, are often quite opposite, of one another. Hey @IanHalperin #IanHalperin In defense of Angie, Brad, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne- You needs a morality and ethics check. You have deliberately set out to hurt the whole Family and that is totally unacceptable. To do this, is so disgusting, and sleezy, along with heartless. I am positive karma is going to rain down very heavily on you, and it’ll be interesting to see how you respond, when the truth about you is revealed. Truth about you NOT facts. Finally, what kind of legacy will you leave? The first word that comes to mind when your name is mentioned is “tacky” “sensationalist” “sell-out”. How dare you put these children through more than what they have had to deal with. My heart goes out fully to Angie- I do wish Brad well. @IanHalperin I eagerly await the truth about you coming to light. Karma is always watching and so are those of us that have zero tolerance for your kind.


    Natalie Remington
    06/12/2017 at 3:49 pm
    Reply

    Very well said!

Devore
06/12/2017 at 11:23 am
Reply

Why is it SHE would drag him down and not the other way around we don’t know what went on behind closed doors ,so let’s not blame everything on Angelina. Because we all know it’s always the woman’s fault!


Barb
06/12/2017 at 9:46 am
Reply

I think this could be true and would be a big mistake on brad Pitts part to get back. You can co parent. And fall in love and marry for love. I don’t think their brand would help him. Only hurt him in all possible ways plus making him look like a fool. She would drag him down physically enotionally and financially. Why would he want this. She needs him. He does not need her. It would damage both of them worse. The ship has sailed and time to move on. Don’t they want to be happy. They have nothing in common. You have the world by the ..,, enjoy it. People would perceive he is nuts and it would damage his reputation


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *