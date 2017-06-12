Celebrity Biographer Reveals Compelling Arguments Proving Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Were Never In Love With Each Other!

Ian Halperin, biographer of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has revealed a shocking claim – that Brangelina were never in love! After twelve years together and six kids, the Hollywood couple shocked the world when they announced their split last fall, but it looks like it was about time!

Although recently the drama surrounding them has started to subside as they focus more on becoming great co-parents, it’s all about to chance as biographer Ian Halperin’s upcoming documentary Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina is set to explore the pair’s most shocking secrets.

Perhaps the biggest claim of the documentary is that Brad and Angelina were not in love with one another from the very beginning!

Brad once said he is excited for their kids to watch Mr. and Mrs. Smith because not a lot of people can see a movie in which their parents fall in love.

Along with experts who analyzed the movie, Ian concluded that the stars fell in love with each other’s characters!

‘This is extremely dangerous because one day you wake up and you essentially say, ‘Who am I with?’ You have no idea once you are out of character… you become a complete stranger to the person who you have fallen in love with, and you know nothing about them. It is very common in Hollywood,’ Ian explained.

The best-selling author also revealed that even though the rumors are right and the couple are about to reconcile, it’s not because they love each other.

Ian explained that Angelina realized Brangelina is worth a lot more together than apart and that if they would ever get back together, it would be for convenience.

What do you think about the author’s revelations? Do you agree that Brad and Angelina never really loved each other?