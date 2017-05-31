Celebrities And Politicians Slam Kathy Griffin For Decapitated Trump Post!

Sometimes things don’t go as expected and even innocent jokes can ruin one’s image. At least Kathy Griffin has managed to bring people together in the hate they now feel for her. Celebrities and politicians – both liberals and conservatives – have taken to social media to slam the woman’s disturbing tweet.

Griffin posted a shocking picture of her holding a bloody decapitated mannequin head of Donald Trump.

Soon after, many celebrities and politicians decided to call out the comedian for taking her joke too far.

Captioning the now deleted picture, Griffin wrote: “I caption this ‘there’s blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever.’”

She followed the initial post with a disclaimer, writing that she does not condone any violence “to anyone, ever!” and adding that “I am merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

However, despite her explanation, many people, both liberal and conservative, did not appreciate the distasteful joke.

Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea was one of the first people to slam Griffin, writing: “This is vile and wrong. It’s never funny to joke about killing a president.”

Former Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney seemed to agree: “Our politics have become too base, too low and too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin’s post descends into an even more repugnant and vile territory,” the politician tweeted.

Outspoken Democrat and star of Will and Grace, Deborah Messing also critiqued the horrifying photo:

“It was not right when people (sic) hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did is not right now.”

Fellow comedian, Hal Sparks was just as disturbed by the post and he too slammed the woman, making it very clear that, as a comedian, he is not on her side: “I am not looking forward to be asked as a comedian if I defend the Kathy Griffin picture… it was clearly not meant to be funny. #No.”

Did you think Kathy Griffin’s post was funny or do you agree that she went too far?