FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
brad pitt Ben Higgins john goodman Carrie Underwood Chris Daughtry adam scott paula abdul amanda stanton Dave Cantin tamron hall Alia Shawkat blake shelton gwen stefani Jennifer Hudson michael strahan kelly clarkson Donald Glover tim allen porsha williams andy cohen Caitriona Balfe
Home » TV Shows

CBS Announces Fall Schedule, Including Six New Shows

Barry Rice Posted On 05/17/2017
0
0


Young SheldonCBS

The annual network upfront presentations continue today in New York City, with CBS set to preview several new and returning shows. In advance of the actual presentation, this morning CBS released their fall program schedule and it includes three new dramas and three new comedies.

Monday nights will continue to be anchored by sitcom Kevin Can Wait at 8/7c and Scorpion at 10/9c, with returning show Superior Donuts holding down the 9:30/8:30c spot.

Two new comedies will join the line-up, though: 9JKL will follow Kevin Can Wait at 8:30/7:30c and Me, Myself, and I will take the 9/8c timeslot.

9JKL stars Mark Feuerstein as a divorced actor who moves into a New York apartment surrounded by his parents on one side and his brother’s family on the other.

Saturday Night Live‘s Bobby Moynihan stars in Me, Myself, and I, a show featuring the same character in three different time periods: a ten-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in the present, and at age 65 in the year 2042.

Tuesdays remain untouched with NCIS at 8/7c and NCIS: New Orleans at 10/9c and Bull sandwiched in-between at 9/8c.

Survivor holds its position on Wednesdays at 8/7c, with new drama SEAL Team debuting at 9/8c and Criminal Minds moving to 10/9c.

SEAL Team features former Bones star David Boreanaz as, you guessed it, the leader of an elite team of U.S. Navy SEALS.

Thursdays will see Big Bang Theory continuing to dominate at 8/7c, with Mom at 9/8c and Life in Pieces at 9:30/8:30c.

Two new shows will also debut on Thursdays: the Big Bang prequel series Young Sheldon will air at 8:30/7:30c, with the drama S.W.A.T. debuting at 10/9c.

S.W.A.T. is based on the feature film (that was itself based on a classic TV series) and stars former Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore as the head of the Los Angeles S.W.A.T. team.

Fridays will also go untouched, with MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, and Blue Bloods maintaining their timeslots at 8/7c, 9/8c, and 10/9c, respectively.

Reruns of various CBS dramas will continue to fill Saturday evenings, followed by new episodes of 48 Hours at 10/9c.

Venerable newsmagazine 60 Minutes continues to anchor Sunday nights at 7/6c, followed by new drama Wisdom of the Crowd at 8/7c.

Advertisement

Jeremy Piven stars in the new series as a tech genius whose new crowdsourcing app helps revolutionize crime-solving. NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary will move to Sundays at 9/8c and 10/9c, respectively.

Post Views: 0

Read more about 9jkl big bang theory bobby moynihan cbs criminal minds david boreanaz kevin can wait ncis scorpion seal team superior donuts survivor young sheldon

Advertisement

You may also like
Big Bang Theory Actor Jim Parsons Marries Longtime Partner Todd Spiewak!
05/15/2017
CBS Renews ‘The Big Bang Theory’ For Two More Seasons
03/20/2017
‘Big Bang Theory’ Prequel Series Officially Greenlit At CBS
03/14/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *