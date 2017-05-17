CBS Announces Fall Schedule, Including Six New Shows

The annual network upfront presentations continue today in New York City, with CBS set to preview several new and returning shows. In advance of the actual presentation, this morning CBS released their fall program schedule and it includes three new dramas and three new comedies.

Monday nights will continue to be anchored by sitcom Kevin Can Wait at 8/7c and Scorpion at 10/9c, with returning show Superior Donuts holding down the 9:30/8:30c spot.

Two new comedies will join the line-up, though: 9JKL will follow Kevin Can Wait at 8:30/7:30c and Me, Myself, and I will take the 9/8c timeslot.

9JKL stars Mark Feuerstein as a divorced actor who moves into a New York apartment surrounded by his parents on one side and his brother’s family on the other.

Saturday Night Live‘s Bobby Moynihan stars in Me, Myself, and I, a show featuring the same character in three different time periods: a ten-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in the present, and at age 65 in the year 2042.

Tuesdays remain untouched with NCIS at 8/7c and NCIS: New Orleans at 10/9c and Bull sandwiched in-between at 9/8c.

Survivor holds its position on Wednesdays at 8/7c, with new drama SEAL Team debuting at 9/8c and Criminal Minds moving to 10/9c.

SEAL Team features former Bones star David Boreanaz as, you guessed it, the leader of an elite team of U.S. Navy SEALS.

Thursdays will see Big Bang Theory continuing to dominate at 8/7c, with Mom at 9/8c and Life in Pieces at 9:30/8:30c.

Two new shows will also debut on Thursdays: the Big Bang prequel series Young Sheldon will air at 8:30/7:30c, with the drama S.W.A.T. debuting at 10/9c.

S.W.A.T. is based on the feature film (that was itself based on a classic TV series) and stars former Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore as the head of the Los Angeles S.W.A.T. team.

Fridays will also go untouched, with MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, and Blue Bloods maintaining their timeslots at 8/7c, 9/8c, and 10/9c, respectively.

Reruns of various CBS dramas will continue to fill Saturday evenings, followed by new episodes of 48 Hours at 10/9c.

Venerable newsmagazine 60 Minutes continues to anchor Sunday nights at 7/6c, followed by new drama Wisdom of the Crowd at 8/7c.

Jeremy Piven stars in the new series as a tech genius whose new crowdsourcing app helps revolutionize crime-solving. NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary will move to Sundays at 9/8c and 10/9c, respectively.