Catherine Zeta-Jones Shared A Very Rare Photo Of Her Lookalike Mom On Instagram; Check It Out!

Like mother, like daughter! Catherine Zeta-Jones recently shared an incredibly beautiful picture of her mother, Patricia on her Instagram account. She called her mother Monday Muse.

The beautiful black and white photo showed her mother Patricia who is a former seamstress looking out at the camera and smiling in the most beautiful and elegant way.

Her fans were really quick at commenting on the striking similarities which can easily be seen between the two of them. We can also see now where Catherine gets her amazing genes from.

Her Instagram followers wrote that her mother is breathtaking and that she looks like Cleopatra and that both of them are some charming ladies.

My Mam is my #MuseMonday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Catherine aged 47 and her mother share a very strong bond between them.

The actress who has two children with the actor Michael Douglas has previously spoken about how supporting her parents were with her as she was growing up.

Despite the fact that she came from a modest background, her parents sent her to dance; they even enrolled her in a private school in Swansea.

Once, in an episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, she revealed the fact that her dad owned a candy factory and her mother was a seamstress.

This is the reason for which she was brought up with her mother constantly sticking pins in her for various costumes. She underlined the fact that her parents were incredibly supportive of her.

During the show, she also stated the fact that her two kids, her son Dylan and her daughter Carys, might follow her acting footsteps.

‘I know it’s going to be hard for them because they’ve got their grandfather Kirk (Douglas), they’ve got me; they have Michael, but they so inherently love it. They’re good. They go to summer camp every year; they do three musicals and straight plays, they love it. I’ve had a wonderful life in this business so I only – if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn’t. So I just think that they’ve got – they’ve got the talent and I know that they have the drive.’