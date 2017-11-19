FREE NEWSLETTER
Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Celebrate 17 Year Wedding Anniversary – Check Out The Sweet Message And Throwback Pic!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/19/2017
Yesterday, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones took to social media to share a sweet tribute to her husband Michael Douglas on their impressive 17-year wedding anniversary. She also posted a gorgeous photo from their nuptials back in 2000!

‘17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half-month-old son. Thought it couldn’t get any better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve-hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong,’ she wrote.

Catherine and Michael are parents to two teen kids as well, son Dylan, 17 and 14-year-old daughter Carys.

In 2013 they split for a short while, but nowadays it looks like their marital issues are all behind them.

In fact, earlier this year, Douglas revealed during an interview that, being introduced to Zeta-Jones was the highlight of his entire career.

‘Right now, it’d probably be the Deauville Film Festival in 1999 when I met Catherine. That was the best memory I got,’ he gushed.

Congratulations Catherine and Michael!

