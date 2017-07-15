‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Shares Unexpected Wedding Date!

Nev Schulman is ready for the big step, and it’s sooner than we all thought. The Catfish hit TV show creator took to social media this week to announce his wedding date with his beautiful fiancée Laura Perlongo.

The 32-year-old posted a picture of himself at a tuxedo fitting with his 9-month-old baby daughter Cleo in tow.

Schulman captioned the photo: ‘Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! Did I leave finding my outfit ‘till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup!’

The book is working. First word is definitely going to be DADA! A post shared by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

We agree! But all in all, the father and future groom looks very happy, and that is all that matters.

Organizing a wedding and making sure all the details are in place can be a huge pain especially when doing everything last minute but when there is love and the other person makes you the happiest person on Earth, a tuxedo fitting a week before the big day is not that stressful anymore.

Schulman and Perlongo welcomed baby Cleo in October of 2016.

Ever since then, the young family has been sharing sweet photos on social media – a lot of them!

It’s clear that the new parents are excited for a life together and about raising baby Cleo.

Congratulations on the wedding!