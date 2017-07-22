‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Marries Laura Perlongo In Beautiful Ceremony

Congrats to newlyweds Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo! The Catfish host and his beautiful lady have tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony. The wedding took place today in the backyard of his father’s home in East Hampton, New York.

The man gushed about his new wife and their love saying: ‘I never imagined I could be this happy. Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I am a very lucky man.’

As fans of the hit show may already be aware, the wedding was officiated by YouTube star Casey Neistat.

In addition, their adorable 9-month-old daughter, Cleo, served as the flower girl.

The bride walked down the aisle in a stunning gown created by Israeli designer Inbal Raviv and accessorized with equally gorgeous jewelry by Edgar Mosa.

After the ceremony ended and the happy couple was declared husband and wife, the guests enjoyed cocktails, Schulman and Perlongo’s first dance by the pool, and a toast by Catfish co-host, Max Joseph.

Last week, Schulman took to social media to announce his wedding and also gave fans a sneak peek at his tux.

In the photo he tweeted, baby daughter Cleo can also be seen enjoying her time with daddy.

‘Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup!’ the man tweeted.

Schulman and Perlongo got engaged a little over a year ago, in May of 2016.

Last October, the happy couple welcomed daughter Cleo.

Congratulations on the wedding guys! May you always be happy!