Catelynn Lowell’s Husband Tyler Baltierra Posts Emotional Message About Sending Her Off To Get Help

Posted On 11/18/2017
catelynn-lowell-teen-mom-og-tyler-baltierraSource: intouchweekly.com

The reality TV dad revealed that he and Catelynn held each other and cried together like never before. It looks like Lowell’s suicide thoughts have truly scared her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

As fans of Teen Mom may already be aware, the star decided to check in to a facility that can offer her the proper treatment.

Today, the worried husband took to social media to tell their followers that he is actively involved in her recovery.

‘We just dropped her off. We have not held each other and just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, and courage to get help. ‘As long as I’m alive, you’ll never be alone,’’ he wrote.

Lowell announced on social media a couple of days ago that after thinking of every way she could end her life, she decided to seek treatment.

Just a few hours after, Tyler also talked about how difficult it was for him to send his significant other to the facility.

He included a picture of himself and the vows he said to her when they walked down the aisle in 2015.

‘You are my angel, my soul mate,’ he reminded Catelynn.

We know it’s tough for both of them, but it’s all for the best! We hope Catelynn will get better soon!

