Home » Entertainment

Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Is Suicidal And Seeks Proper Treatment – ‘I Thought Of Every Way To Kill Myself’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/17/2017
catelynn-lowellSource: wetpaint.com

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell has revealed that she is suicidal but is, fortunately, seeking the right treatment. The woman took to social media today to tell her loyal fans about her struggles.

‘Well, today I thought of every way to kill myself…so I am going to treatment.’

As you can imagine, the news was shocking for everyone.

Later on, the star also shared a pic of a stuffed animal, explaining: ‘Well Nova buddy’s coming with me… and I am gonna hold it close to my heart the whole time… #thiswontlast#thiswontstopme #keeptalkingmh.’

Soon after she announced her decision to seek proper help, her followers started showing their support and admiration for her bravery.

One Twitter user congratulated her for opening up about it and hopefully encouraging others to do the same.

They also used the hashtag ‘#makeChesterProud,’ referring to the late member of Linkin Park who tragically committed suicide.

Other fan reassured Catelynn that ‘it’s Okay not to be Okay.’

The sad news comes a few days after Lowell admitted that she was affected emotionally by a shooting that took place close to her house.

In addition, the reality TV star has also been struggling with depression and anxiety, especially after giving birth to daughter Nova in 2016, and spent time in rehab.

We wish Catelynn all the best and we trust that she is strong and will get through this!

