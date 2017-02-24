Catelynn Lowell Drinks Her Sorrow Away Amid Husband’s Cheating Scandal?

Catelynn Lowell is reportedly drowning her sorrow with alcohol amid Tyler Baltierra’s cheating scandal!

The Teen Mom star revealed that she has been drinking a lot, downing cocktail after cocktail as her husband is allegedly cheating on her.

She did it all in a joking manner of course, by posting a picture of a strawberry cocktail, captioning it: “Whelp since he’s out cheating.”

But is she actually trying to make light of the situation?

Similarly, not too long ago, after it was reported that Baltierra had an affair, he joked on Twitter: “Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him… Idk it was dark and I was drunk.”

Lowell played along and tweeted: “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted.”

However, the jokes turned sour when recently, Facebook posts from back in December surfaced. The problematic posts were from Lowell’s mother April Brockmiller, who advised her to dump her husband.

“Leave him! Forever! I am great! It’s my child I worry about,” Brockmiller wrote.

Lowell was then asked by one follower what the posts were about and Lowell explained that they were in fact not directed towards her but towards her sister.

The cheating scandal comes after the couple was caught on camera fighting during TMOG’s latest season.

Baltierra warned his depressed wife to get her life back together or he will walk away. Since then, their relationship seems to have gotten a bit better but while they feuded on the show, Baltierra was even supported by Simon Saran, Lowell’s enemy.