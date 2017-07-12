Catelynn Lowell Blasts Amber Portwood’s Ex Matt Baier For Being ‘So High’ While Filming ‘Teen Mom’

Catelyn Lowell is coming clean after an explosive episode of Teen Mom OG. Lowell found herself in the middle of Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s drama after she accepted some Xanax from Portwood’s former fiancée. Portwood called off the engagement after the drug exchange, and Lowell now claims that Baier was high the entire time.

A sneak peek for the reunion special reveals that Baier had prescription drugs on him while filming Teen Mom OG. Lowell claims that Baier handed her some Xanax when she mentioned panic attacks before a press trip. She also revealed that Portwood noticed Baier was high and pressed him for the truth.

“Amber started asking questions like, ‘Why do you look so high? Why are you wobbling around in front of me?” Lowell shared.

Catelynn Lowell eventually told Portwood the truth. When Portwood confronted Baier, he claimed that a friend had given him the drugs just in case she needed them for the plane ride. Portwood didn’t buy the excuse, and according to the reports Baier has finally come clean about the incident. In an interview with Dr. Drew, Baier admitted that he relapsed and was high when he gave Lowell the pills.

“The last time I took pills was roughly around four months ago when I was in New York. That was a big slap in the face. We went out for a press day for a couple of days, and after we finished the trip, we went to LA to film something,” he explained. “

Despite the drug issues, Portwood stayed with Baier and tried to work things out. Things reached a breaking point, however, when Portwood and Baier appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. In fact, shortly after filming was done, Portwood blasted Baier on social media and told him to purge his accounts of all the pictures of her and her daughter.

While we wait to learn more about Baier’s relapse, he is apparently gambling in Las Vegas. Baier was reportedly spotted with over $60,000 in Las Vegas and is now playing in the World Series of Poker. The gambling news comes right after Portwood slammed Baier for stealing money out of her bank account.

Baier, of course, denied that he has a gambling problem. He also assured Portwood that he will pay her back. Given his recent trip to Vegas, however, it doesn’t look like he will follow through with his promise. Fans can only hope that Portwood has learned her lesson and doesn’t take Baier back.

Teen Mom OG continues Monday nights on Bravo.