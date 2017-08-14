Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Are Finally Reuniting With Daughter Carly After Adoptive Parents Denied Them Visits For 2 Years

The reality TV stars haven’t seen the daughter they gave for adoption for the past two years. The parents that adopted Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s baby girl Carly denied them their once a year visits in 2015.

But after two whole years of not seeing the 8-year-old, the biological parents are set to finally reunite with Carly.

Lowell took to social media to share the exciting news, counting the days until she can finally see her daughter.

‘Four days till we go see Carly. I am super excited,’ the Teen Mom star tweeted.

As fans certainly remember, Lowell and Baltierra gave their baby for adoption in 2009 to Teresa and Brandon Davis.

The star couple and the adoptive parents haven’t had the best of relationships, with the latter asking them to stop posting pics of Carly on their social media platforms.

The adoptive parents did not allow them to discuss the little girl on the hit TV show either.

The last time Baltierra and Lowell saw their daughter was at their wedding in 2015.

When it aired on Teen Mom, Carly’s face was blurred.

Finally, when the time came for the Teen Mom stars to revisit her, Teresa and Brandon ignored their request.

‘You said no to ongoing face-to-face. You could request visits with the adoptive family in the future to be initiated by Cate and Tyler, which is what you have been doing. At the discretion of the adoptive family as they determine what is in the best interest of Carly,’ the adoption counselor told Catelynn and Tyler on one episode.

But Lowell thought it was not right to keep them away from Carly until teh age of 18 considering she was only 16 years old when she decided to give her away.

Baltierra, on the other hand, accepted the Davis couple’s decision.

The man took to social media to admit that Teresa and Brandon are entitled to deny them visits as they are her parents.

In addition, he claimed he was grateful the adoptive pair did whatever they thought it was right for Carly.

Are you surprised the adoptive parents have changed their mind and are allowing Catelynn and Tyler to see their biological daughter again?