Cast Announced For ‘Supernatural’ Spin-Off, ‘Wayward Sisters’

After 12 seasons, producers will try again next season to launch a spin-off of the popular CW series, Supernatural. The show’s premise and one main cast member have already been revealed, but now the full cast for Wayward Sisters has been announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

At the Supernatural panel this weekend, producers confirmed that actress Kim Rhodes will headline the series as her Supernatural character, Sheriff Jody Mills.

She’ll be joined by someone she’s partnered with before, fellow Sheriff Donna Hanscum, played once again by actress Briana Buckmaster.

The premise for the potential spin-off revolves around Sheriff Mills and the adopted girls she’s currently raising, as they have their own adventures fighting demons and monsters.

Actress Kathryn Newton will continue playing one of those girls, Claire Novak — the daughter of the man Castiel used as his host for many years on the show.

Sheriff Mills’ other adopted daughter, former vampire slave Annie Jones, will also join the spin-off, played once again by Katherine Ramdeen.

In addition, a new girl named Patience Turner will join the brood, played by former Designated Survivor co-star Clark Baco.

Patience is still in high school, but her life is changed when she discovers she has psychic abilities, which should come in handy to Sheriff Mills and company.

A backdoor pilot for Wayward Sisters will air at some point during Supernatural‘s upcoming 13th season, though we don’t know yet how far into the season.

This is the second attempt to create a Supernatural spin-off after the poorly-received “Bloodlines” episode several years ago.

In other Supernatural news, actress Loretta Devine will return to the show next season, reprising her memorable Season 1 role as psychic Missouri Mosely.

Advertisement

Fans at the Supernatural panel at Comic-Con were treated to a surprise performance from the band Kansas, playing the show’s unofficial theme song, “Carry On My Wayward Son.” Supernatural will begin its 13th season on October 12, 2017.