Cash Me Outside Girl Danielle Bregoli Slams Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil’s infamous Cash Me Outside or Cash Me Ousside girl is back in the news, well, she never left. Danielle Bregoli has become a viral sensation after appearing on CBS’ “Dr. Phil” on ABC with her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli. The fed-up mom came on the show asking Dr. Phil for help with her teenage daughter who had become out of control. While on the show, Bregoli, 13, who was being ridiculed by the audience because of her silly and outrageous attitude, challenged them to a fight by screaming “Cash me ousside, how ’bout dat.”

It is worth mentioning that the episode was titled: “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime.” That was in September.

Since then, the phrase Cash Me Outside has become a widely used one. It has been turned into songs, memes, and gifs. Earlier this week, she boarded a plane heading for the taping of a new episode of “Dr. Phil” where she ended in a massive fight with another passenger.

The Cash Me Outside teen shared every detail about the brawl that took place on the Spirit flight at LAX on Tuesday night in a Facebook video that has gone viral. In the clip, she explained why she assaulted the woman.

She revealed that lady was a “drunk crackhead” who pushed her mother because she was not loading her luggage fast enough. She added: “I only hit her one time. I only hit her one time.” California authorities were called and escorted all three off of the plane.

Miss Cash Me Ousside also made headlines for appearing with a ton of cash, fooling around a luxury Rolls-Royce, and pretending to pull triggers in the music video for “Everything 1k” from Kodak Black.

Cash Me Outside and her mother eventually made it to the “Dr. Phil” show. She bashed Dr. Phil by telling him: “I guess what’s good for you is I made you just like how Oprah made you. You were nothin’ before I came on this show.”

Dr. Phil will have her back soon.