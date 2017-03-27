“Cash Me Outside” Girl Danielle Bregoli Just Got Her Own Show!

The 14-year-old “cash me outside” girl Danielle Bregoli who became a sensation after her video went viral, has just signed a deal for a new reality TV show.

The young girl made a deal with a major TV production company for a loosely formatted series that will follow her around during her daily life.

Filming hasn’t begun yet, but producers for the series are shopping around the concept to different TV networks and are sure that the show will be picked up.

The managers for Bregoli told TMZ they had been contacted by seven production companies. Four of them were interested in doing a reality TV show with just the “cash me outside” girl and her mom.

If the show were to become a sure thing, the mother and daughter would have to move from Boynton Beach, Florida, to Hollywood to film the series.

The young girl became an overnight sensation after she appeared on Dr. Phil in December of 2016. She was allegedly a problem child that would steal and attack her mom with weapons. During the episode, she told the audience members to “cash me outside, how bow dah,” to which everyone in the audience sat around in confusion because they had no idea what she had just said.

The young girl’s mother, Barbara Ann, said it means that she will go outside and do what she has to do and fight whoever messes with her.

The short clip from Danielle’s episode has gathered more than 35 million views on Youtube and has inspired several different videos that remix and re-work the video in comedic undertones.

She has since made headlines for her violent behavior towards herself and other people.

Barbara Ann is currently being sued by a 27-year-old woman in Florida who claims that Danielle assaulted her and broke her nose and thumb.

Because the young girl is underage, the woman’s mother is being named in the suit rather than the girl. The plaintiff is asking for more than $15,000 in damages.