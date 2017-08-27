Casey Wilson Shares The First Ever Picture Of Her Newborn

That baby is so cute, don’t you agree? Casey Wilson is a new mommy of yet another little boy and she is super happy and proud to welcome the new addition to the family! The star took to social media yesterday to post the first ever picture of her newborn Henry Bear Caspe, melting the hearts of her followers.

‘Henry Bear Caspe is here! 🐻,’ The Happy Endings star simply captioned the photo of her hubby David Caspe sweetly kissing their bundle of joy while she kissed David’s head affectionately.

Aww…. What a cute family!

Despite the fact that the baby boy was born a month earlier than he was expected, Paul Wilson, Casey’s dad, assured everybody that the child is healthy and that the mother is also doing ‘perfectly fine.’

Danielle Schneider officially announced that her Bitch Sesh podcast co-host welcomed her second addition to the family on Thursday, August 24.

The pregnancy was revealed by Caspe and Wilson back in March.

The happy couple also has another son, 2-year-old Max, who was very excited to become a big brother.

Congratulations, guys!