Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Fit Body In Sexy Bikini!

Carrie Underwood looks amazing! The woman took to social media on Friday to show off her great bikini body.

Underwood posted on Instagram a photo of her having some summer fun in the sun.

Of course, in the process, she also showed off her hard abs that she worked very hard for.

‘Summertime is all about love…love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment. Get out there and relax!’ the 34-year-old singer captioned the picture.

That sounds like some great advice!

The star also made sure to mention that the photo had ‘#NoFilter.’

With abs like hers, why would she need filters anyway?

We are sure many people would like to know her secret, but in reality, there is actually not much to it – the trick is being perseverant and never finding excuses to avoid working out.

Back in February, the American Idol alum opened up in an interview at the Grammys about her workout routine.

She revealed that her exercise time always revolves around her 2-year-old Isaiah’s needs.

‘I do whatever I can and make time for it. Isaiah goes down for a nap, I have been in my workout clothes all day long, I m there, I am ready, I make it happen. If it’s 15 minutes, that’s good. If it’s an hour, that’s great. It just happens when and how it happens,’ Underwood stated.

It looks like her method definitely works because the singer looks very healthy and also esthetically pleasing!

In addition, Underwood has also started to involve her adorable toddler into her routines little by little, and she has been making them fun for Isaiah.

Advertisement

What do you think of the American Idol star’s bikini bod?