Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist Following Her Co-Hosting Gig At The CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is currently taking time off due to a “hard fall” outside of her home. The 34-year-old country music star fell down her stairs on Friday, just two days after she hosted the 2017 CMA Awards according to a report from ABC News.

A representative speaking on her behalf stated that “On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall” on a staircase outside of her house.

However, she didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries just multiple injuries including cuts, abrasions, and a broken wrist.

Furthermore, her representative stated that her husband, Mike Fisher, 37, was able to drive back to her town that night so he could stay by her side while she recovered in the hospital.

The doctors decided to release her from the hospital not long after they put a cast on her wrist. Her rep believes her recovery will take time and appreciates any of the prayers sent out by her friends, fans, and family.

Elevator hijinks with @bradpaisley and crew! Getting ready for the #CMAAwards A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

After her fall, her concert at the Country Rising benefit concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville was canceled according to the publication, The Tennessean.

On Sunday morning, Underwood took to Twitter to tell her fans about her injury. Carrie said, “thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody,” and added that she’d be ok.

However, she explained that her recovery would undoubtedly take some time. Underwood said she’s grateful for her compassionate husband. Fans of Underwood will remember that her bassist, Mark Childer, set her up with his hockey playing friend, Mike Fisher.

Advertisement

At first, the singer was hesitant about meeting up with him but eventually agreed. His first impression must’ve been phenomenal because they got married just two years after they started dating. The pair tied the knot in 2010.