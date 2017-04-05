Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher’s Marriage Is In Trouble? Tabloid Makes Bold Claim, But Where Is The Beef?

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are having some problems in their 6-year marriage, according to the latest reports coming from the tabloid industry.

The publications are alleging that the husband and wife are living separate lives and getting along has become more difficult in the past few weeks.

The 34-year-old American Idol winner performed at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday but her spouse was not there, at least not in a visible way.

According to people behind those reports, the last time they were spotted together was in August 2016 as they were vacationing in Mexico. That means the couple has not been photographed as a pair in over seven months.

Of course, this is not reliable enough to say that a divorce is imminent, but some signs do point in a particular direction. Although those reports should always be taken with a decent level of skepticism, sometimes they do turn out to be true.

My boys, matching flannel shirts, a horse and the beautiful outdoors = perfection! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

A so-called insider told Star magazine: “Between their careers, Carrie and Mike are so busy that they’re barely together — and unfortunately, their problems run much deeper than that.”

The source was happy to add: “I believe Carrie feels Mike doesn’t see their relationship as a priority, and that he’s not putting forth the effort to make her happy and feel secure. They’re in a very vulnerable place, and their friends are worried they’ve drifted so far apart that they may not be able to find their way back together again.”

A dinner date with my Valentine @mfisher1212 . ❤️️💖😍😘 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

The Underwood and Fisher divorce rumors lack legs because the country music star has posted quite a bit about her husband and their two-year-old son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, on social media in the past months.

Here at Celebrity Insider, we are labeling those claims false, for now.