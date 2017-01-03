Carrie Fisher’s Star Wars Co-star Mark Hamill Shares Their Precious Memories

Carrie Fisher passing away has been one of the most shocking things that happened all year.

Her sudden heart attack and unexpected death at the age of 60, followed by the death of her mother Debbie Reynolds only a day later saddened many people.

Many friends and family members have paid their respects already but the most beautiful words come from Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill.

Hamill wrote a lengthy letter that explained their whole history, bringing tears to many fans’ eyes.

Read the wonderful touching message here:

“You know, she was 19 years old at the time. I was a worldly 24. So I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, it’ll be like working with a high school kid.’ But I was just bowled over. I mean she was just so instantly ingratiating and funny and outspoken. She had a way of just being so brutally candid. I’d just met her but it was like talking to a person you’d known for ten years.”

“We ran the gamut over the years, where we were in love with each other, where we hated each other’s guts. ‘I’m not speaking to you, you’re such a judgmental, royal brat!’ We went through it all. It’s like we were a family.”

“When you were in her good graces, you couldn’t have more fun with any person on the planet. She was able to make you feel like you were the most important thing in her life. I think that’s a really rare quality. And then you could go 180 degrees opposite, where you were furious with one another and wouldn’t speak for weeks and weeks. But that’s all part of what makes a relationship complete. It’s not all one sided. Like I say, she was a handful. She was high maintenance. But my life would have been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was.”

Mark Hamill’s letter shows how much Carrie meant for so many people and we appreciate his decision to share such precious and sweet memories with the fans.